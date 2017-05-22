Possible First Feud For New Day on Smackdown Live, Slow Motion WWE Backlash Video, Adam Cole Announced for Another Indy Event

Adam Cole Announced for Another Indy Event

Former Ring of Honor star Adam Cole, who recently left ROH, has been announced for IWC Wrestling’s June 10th event in Elizabeth, PA. You can get more details at this link.

Possible First Feud For New Day on Smackdown Live

As noted, The New Day are scheduled to make their long awaited WWE Smackdown Live debut this Tuesday night in Toledo, and according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan is for New Day to feud with Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Slow Motion WWE Backlash Video

Below is slow motion footage of WWE superstars preparing for WWE Backlash last night: