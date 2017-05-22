Jinder Mahal on When He Found Out He Was Winning the WWE Title, Backstage Reaction to Title Win, His Message to Brock Lesnar, More

New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke with SportsKeeda following his big Title win at WWE Backlash, and below are some interview highlights:
Q: What was the backstage reaction to your title win? Did Mr.McMahon say anything to you after your title win?
Q: When did you find out that you’d be winning the title last night?
Q: You’re now going to be a full-time WWE Champion while your counterpart on RAW, Brock Lesnar, is a part-timer. What are your thoughts on that and do you have any message for Brock Lesnar?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?