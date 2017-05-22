WWE Announces Top Matches For June Smackdown Live, Ric Flair Says He Almost Ran For Governor (Video), Why William Regal Missed Takeover

WWE Announces Top Matches For June Smackdown Live

WWE announced a Triple Main Event for the June 13th WWE Smackdown from New Orleans, which will be the final WWE show in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Matches announced include the following:

-Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

-AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Why William Regal Missed Takeover

As seen below, WWE NXT GM William Regal missed Takeover Chicago as he is in Japan scouting talents:

I’ve have been very fortunate to have met such lovely people and to have the privilege to train with.Nagata, Otani, Kashin, friends for life https://t.co/4qYZ6aSEwJ — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 22, 2017

Ric Flair Says He Almost Ran For Governor

Governor Nature Boy? According to Mr. Stylin’ and Profilin’ himself it almost happened, and now Ric Flair is telling TMZ Sports what he saw that made him change his mind about getting into politics … FOREVER: