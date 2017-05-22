According to PWInsider.com, Elias Samson will be making his WWE main roster in-ring debut on Raw tonight.

In other Raw news, Matt Hardy vs Sheamus is likely for the show, with the winner of the match being able to pick the stipulation for The Hardys vs Cesaro and Sheamus at WWE Extreme Rules.

As noted, WWE is also focusing on the following for tonight’s Raw:

