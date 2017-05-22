Triple H Praises Dunne vs Bate at Takeover, Asks If Anyone Can Stop Asuka (Video), Update on Ric Flair – ESPN, Luke Gallows’ Promotion Closes

Update on Ric Flair ESPN “30 for 30” Special
Earlier today PWInsider.com reported that the new ESPN “30 for 30” special on Ric Flair will premiere on September 30th, however an ESPN spokesperson has noted that the reported date is inaccurate, and no official premiere date has been decided upon.
Luke Gallows’ Promotion Closes
The WrestleAmerica indie promotion, run out of Georgia by Raw Superstar Luke Gallows, has shut down due to what the promotion called legal issues. The Bullet Proof dojo, which Gallows runs alongside Joey Mercury, is still operational:
Triple H Praises Dunne vs Bate at Takeover
Watch highlights from Triple H’s Facebook Live interview following TakeOver: Chicago, including The Game’s thoughts on Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne and whether NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is unstoppable:
