Becky Lynch on Being the First Smackdown Women’s Champion, Raw vs Smackdown Women’s Rosters, Her First Wrestling Match and More

WWE Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and below are some excerpts:
SI.com: Winning the inaugural SmackDown women’s championship last September remains the highlight of your career. What did the moment mean to you, and how proud are you of the collective work from the entire women’s division on SmackDown Live?
SI.com: There is a healthy competition between the women on the Raw roster and the women on the SmackDown roster. Purely in terms of personality, who has the more entertaining collection of talent?
SI.com: You have displayed a great deal of perseverance in your own career. Although you are now in an enviable spot as one of WWE’s top performers, you put in a great deal of tough to work to arrive at this point. Do you recall your first-ever match?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?