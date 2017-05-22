Becky Lynch on Being the First Smackdown Women’s Champion, Raw vs Smackdown Women’s Rosters, Her First Wrestling Match and More

WWE Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and below are some excerpts: SI.com: Winning the inaugural SmackDown women’s championship last September remains the highlight of your career. What did the moment mean to you, and how proud are you of the collective work from the entire women’s division on SmackDown Live? Lynch: It didn’t hit me for a while. It was a culmination of my entire life’s work, that was what I set out for, that was why I left home when I was so young, that was my entire dream. To be able to be the first-ever Smackdown Live women’s champ, I’m so proud of that. I’m so proud of SmackDown Live, I really am. Being on that brand and being able to be a leader of that division has meant everything to me. To see where it’s come and how much people are now invested in it, I feel like that’s been my highest accomplishment to date. SI.com: There is a healthy competition between the women on the Raw roster and the women on the SmackDown roster. Purely in terms of personality, who has the more entertaining collection of talent? Lynch: Hands down, SmackDown Live. Sometimes I’d travel by myself, and I’d ride with Carmella from time to time, but Charlotte and I are back together and we are Thelma and Louise. Now I’d love to see Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Finn Balor come to SmackDown. SI.com: You have displayed a great deal of perseverance in your own career. Although you are now in an enviable spot as one of WWE’s top performers, you put in a great deal of tough to work to arrive at this point. Do you recall your first-ever match? Lynch: My first match was in a little school hall in Bray County, Ireland when I was 15 years old. I actually came in managing my brother, and I did a hurricanrana in that match. Then I was in a battle royal, and someone just sent me the video of that, but I just couldn’t watch it. It’s crazy to think where we started to where we are now 15 years later.