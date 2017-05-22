Sting Talks Never Facing The Undertaker, Xavier Woods Hosting Event, Extreme Rules Promo (Videos)

Sting Talks Never Facing The Undertaker ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Sting at this past Saturday’s Motor City Comic Con, and the following is what The Icon had to say on never facing The Undertaker in his career: “I always wanted to wrestle Undertaker. That was a worldwide dream match, I think, and it was my dream match too. I always wanted to do that with Taker, just one time. I thought it would’ve been a good way to go out, but you know, I hurt my neck and the rest is history.” New WWE Extreme Rules Promo WWE has released the following promo video for Extreme Rules taking place on June 4th: Xavier Woods Hosting Event As seen in the promo video below, New Day member Xavier Woods will be hosting the “Kinda Funny Live 3” event on Saturday, June 3rd in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom: