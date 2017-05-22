Stipulation Added to Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

Nick Paglino

WWE has released the video above, featuring Mike Rome informing Neville that his WWE Cruiserweight Title match against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules will now be a Submission Match.

Below is the updated WWE Extreme Rules PPV card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the event on June 4th:

Fatal 5 Way Match to name the #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the Raw Women’s Title:
-Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:
-The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose. The title can change hands on a disqualification

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title:
-Austin Aries vs. Neville

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match:
-Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

