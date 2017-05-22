WWE has released the video above, featuring Mike Rome informing Neville that his WWE Cruiserweight Title match against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules will now be a Submission Match.

Below is the updated WWE Extreme Rules PPV card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the event on June 4th:

Fatal 5 Way Match to name the #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the Raw Women’s Title:

-Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

-The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose. The title can change hands on a disqualification

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match:

-Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys