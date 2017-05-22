WWE has released the video above, featuring Mike Rome informing Neville that his WWE Cruiserweight Title match against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules will now be a Submission Match.
Below is the updated WWE Extreme Rules PPV card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the event on June 4th:
Fatal 5 Way Match to name the #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the Raw Women’s Title:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match:
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title:
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match:
Alexa BlissAustin AriesBayleybray wyattCesaroDean AmbroseFinn BalorRoman Reignssamoa joeSeth RollinsSheamusthe hardysThe MizvideoWWEWWE Extreme RulesHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?