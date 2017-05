Ring of Honor issued the following, announcing details for the first-ever War of the Worlds UK Tour:

Coming hot off the heels of the sold-out War of the Worlds 2017 Tour in North America, ROH is thrilled to announce, in conjunction with NJPW, CMLL and Revolution Pro Wrestling, the first-ever War of the Worlds UK Tour from August 18th , 2017 – August 20th, 2017! With stronger-than-ever partnerships, stars from the top professional wrestling organizations in the world will do battle over the course of three nights!

The tour comes in overwhelming response to not only the resoundingly successful ROH Reach for the Sky UK Tour, but also to the rapid sellouts of Ring of Honor, New Japan, CMLL, and Rev Pro events around the globe. The match possibilities are endless, dream teams could be formed, and various championships WILL be contested!

ALSO, RPW (Rev Pro) will host their annual ‘Summer Sizzler’, which will serve as a special Kickoff Event on Thursday August 17 at York Hall in London! From there, the stars of ROH, CMLL, NJPW, and RPW will compete at York Hall on Friday August 18 and then head the Liverpool Olympia on Saturday August 19! The tour will wrap up on August 20th in at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange to mark ROH’s first ever event in Scotland! Tickets for the most-recent WOTW USA Tour sold out so keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com to ensure you are the first to have the opportunity to purchase tickets to these historic events!

If history is any indication, anything can and will happen on these tours! On the Reach for the Sky Tour, the ROH World Television Title changed hands twice, while on the most recent War of the Worlds Tour, a New Japan star captured the World Television title!

Event Dates :

August 17th – RevPro Summer Sizzler 2017 @ York Hall – London , England

August 18th – WOTW UK Night 1 @ York Hall – London , England

August 19th – WOTW UK Night 2 @ Liverpool Olympia – Liverpool, England

August 20th – WOTW UK Night 3 @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange – Edinburgh , Scotland

More details to come, including ticket sale information, signed talent, and matches right here on http://www.ROHWrestling.com

For more information regarding Revolution Pro Wrestling visit http://www.revolutionprowrestling.com

For more information on CMLL , visit https://cmll.com/