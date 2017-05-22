Possible Dates & Locations For Additional WWE Branded PPVs In 2017

CBS Sports posted an updated list of WWE pay-per-view events with a number of rumored dates and locations for WWE pay-per-views that have not been announced yet. Last year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE had planned for 18 PPV dates in 2017, a number that was originally announced by WWE as 19. Later, the Observer noted it was possible WWE could cut back to 16, although it looks like WWE will stick with 18 if all of the dates on CBS Sports’ list are confirmed. The rumored events are in bold below; both RAW and Smackdown are rumored to each have events announced for the post-Summerslam calendar, with RAW rumored to host an event two weeks before the co-branded Summerslam event in Brooklyn, New York: Rumored and Confirmed WWE PPV Dates For 2017 June 4, 2017 – Extreme Rules (Raw) – Baltimore, Maryland

June 18, 2017 – Money in the Bank (SmackDown) – St. Louis, Missouri

July 9, 2017 – Great Balls of Fire (Raw) – Dallas, Texas

July 23, 2017 – Battleground (SmackDown) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 6, 2017 TBA (Raw) – Rumored – Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 20, 2017 – SummerSlam – Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 10, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) – Rumored – Seattle, Washington

Sept. 24, 2017 – No Mercy (Raw) – Los Angeles, California

Oct. 8, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) – Rumored – Detroit, Michigan

Oct. 22, 2017 – Hell in a Cell (Raw) – Rumored – TBA

Nov. 19, 2017 – Survivor Series – Houston, Texas

Dec. 17, 2017 – TLC (SmackDown) – Rumored – Boston, Massachusetts As always, these are rumored dates and locations and should be taken with caution until officially confirmed or denied by WWE. Earlier this year a rumor started that WWE would bring back Bad Blood to Hartford, Connecticut, but that proved false as WWE denied the report, and they are hosting the new Great Balls of Fire PPV in Dallas the same day (July 9th) as the rumored Hartford event.