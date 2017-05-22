Finn Balor Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Watch The Fatal 4 Way US Title Match From Extreme Rules 2009 (Full Match)

WWE RAW

WWE announced Finn Balor will face former Bullet Club stablemate and former RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Both Anderson and his tag team partner Luke Gallows commented on the matchup:

We’ve traveled a lot of roads, cowboy. But this is business, and beating you up is best for business.#BeatUpFinnBalor @WWE #WWERaw tonight — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 22, 2017

Related: WWE RAW Preview: Will Bray Wyatt Change The Course Of WWE’s New Era?, Will Bayley Come Out Swinging?, Goldust Shows His True Colors, More

WWE Extreme Rules

WWE posted the following full length match which is the Fatal 4 Way match for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules 2009 featuring Kofi Kingston versus Matt Hardy versus MVP versus William Regal: