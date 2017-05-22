Finn Balor Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Watch The Fatal 4 Way US Title Match From Extreme Rules 2009 (Full Match)

WWE RAW
WWE announced Finn Balor will face former Bullet Club stablemate and former RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.
Both Anderson and his tag team partner Luke Gallows commented on the matchup:
WWE Extreme Rules
WWE posted the following full length match which is the Fatal 4 Way match for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules 2009 featuring Kofi Kingston versus Matt Hardy versus MVP versus William Regal:
