Braun Strowman Reveals His Surgical Repaired Elbow (Photo), Update On PROGRESS Wrestling Documentary Status (Video)

PROGRESS On the first day of their Kickstarter campaign, PROGRESS Wrestling raised nearly £9,000 for their “THIS.IS.PROGRESS.’ documentary, and they are about £2,000 short of reaching their £25,000 target. The campaign ends next Wednesday, May 31st at 23:59pm BST. You can find the Kickstarter campaign here – http://bit.ly/ProgressDocu – and the synopsis and trailer are below: ‘THIS.IS.PROGRESS. is a feature-length documentary that charts PROGRESS Wrestling’s ascension to the heady heights of the UK independent wrestling scene. The film dissects what makes them, their wrestlers and the fans stand out as some of the most exciting and unique in the world.’ Braun Strowman Braun Strowman posted the following photo of his injured elbow on Instagram, showing how he’s healing up and also included a message (presumably directed at Roman Reigns) that said: This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I’m going to unleash as soon as I’m healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I’m going to unleash as soon as I’m healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT