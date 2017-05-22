Jinder Mahal’s Title Celebration Featured In WWE Smackdown Preview (Video), Matches Taped For This Week’s WWE Main Event

Bill Pritchard

wwe main event

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event before tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Grand Rapids, Michigan:

TJP versus Gran Metalik

Heath Slater and Rhyno versus Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE aired the following promo for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

