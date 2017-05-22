The Drifter Debuts On RAW (Video), Updated Names for WWE’s New 2017 NXT & Attitude Era DVD, Interesting WWE Title Stat

The Drifter Elias Samson made his WWE RAW in-ring debut tonight, winning his match against Dean Ambrose by disqualification. He earned the win after The Miz attacked him, sticking it to Ambrose as a nod to their upcoming title match at WWE Extreme Rules where Ambrose can lose his title if he is disqualified. .@IAmSamsonWWE has a song to sing for the @WWEUniverse…. #RAW @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/HSBmxi8daY — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017 IMPRESSIVE performance against the #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose thus far for the debuting @IAmSamsonWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/G6TIQ2ttZV — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017 Well-played, @mikethemiz…

He attacks @IAmSamsonWWE to give him the WIN by disqualification! #RAW pic.twitter.com/WpYiaI4aJ6 — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2017 WWE DVD WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting the upcoming NXT DVD, previously titled “NXT: From Secret to Success” will now be called “NXT: From Secret to Sensation”. The NXT set is scheduled for release on DVD and Blu-ray in December and it will feature a documentary and extra content. Additionally, WWE’s new 1997-themed DVD is called “1997: Dawn of the Attitude Era” and it will also include a documentary and extras on DVD and Blu-Ray in October. Finally, the “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD is scheduled for a November release, and it is scheduled for a three-disc DVD set, but no Blu-Ray plans at this time. WWE Championship There have been four WWE Champions in 2017 so far, but interestingly enough, none of them have had a successful title defense yet. AJ Styles had a great reign that started in 2016, but he lost his first title defense match in 2017 against John Cena at the Royal Rumble. From there, Cena lost to Bray Wyatt in the Elimination Chamber in his first defense, Wyatt lost to Orton at Wrestlemania 33, and then Orton lost last night to Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash.