Nikki Bella Rips Website For Fake News Report, Street Fight on WWE 205 Live This Week, Backstage News on WWE Backlash Attendance

Backstage News on WWE Backlash Attendance According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, despite a majority of the upper deck at the Allstate Arena being tarped off for WWE Backlash, and the event not selling out, the arena was quite full. Meltzer noted the Allstate Arena was almost sold out but ticket sales stalled completely when they started announcing the matches for the card. WWE reportedly had around 9,500 Backlash tickets sold before they started announcing matches and ended up with around 9,800 – 10,000 tickets sold. The Allstate Arena can usually hold more than 18,000 fans for a pro wrestling event. Nikki Bella Rips Website For Fake News Report Earlier today a fake site branding itself as ESPN News published the following report, claiming Nikki Bella had used a weight loss secret to lose weight: “It’s no secret Nikki Bella, two-time Divas Champion is well known to WWE. While it is true that she has been a professional athlete most of her life, her fight with genetically inherited weight issues has always been a battle. Recently on Twitter she revealed her little secret for weight maintenance and the biggest part of her body confidence. WWE lashed out at her for her endorsing such a product. The backlash was difficult for her to manage and now so could be let go from WWE.” Bella responded by Tweeting the following: Articles like this that make me sick! Um hey weight loss company u get sued 4 lying! Never have taken your product! https://t.co/uiI8YRGHxq — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017 Hey @facebook start double checking your sponsored advertisements because you are posting false ones! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017 Street Fight on WWE 205 Live This Week Brian Kendrick announced that he will face Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night: Tomorrow on @WWE205Live @TozawaAkira & I get our street fight. If you are rooting for him, you are rooting for disrespect & you are wrong. — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) May 22, 2017