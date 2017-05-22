Nikki Bella Rips Website For Fake News Report, Street Fight on WWE 205 Live This Week, Backstage News on WWE Backlash Attendance

Backstage News on WWE Backlash Attendance
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, despite a majority of the upper deck at the Allstate Arena being tarped off for WWE Backlash, and the event not selling out, the arena was quite full. Meltzer noted the Allstate Arena was almost sold out but ticket sales stalled completely when they started announcing the matches for the card.
WWE reportedly had around 9,500 Backlash tickets sold before they started announcing matches and ended up with around 9,800 – 10,000 tickets sold. The Allstate Arena can usually hold more than 18,000 fans for a pro wrestling event.
Nikki Bella Rips Website For Fake News Report
Earlier today a fake site branding itself as ESPN News published the following report, claiming Nikki Bella had used a weight loss secret to lose weight:
Bella responded by Tweeting the following:
Street Fight on WWE 205 Live This Week
Brian Kendrick announced that he will face Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night:
