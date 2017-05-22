Paul Heyman Appears On WWE RAW, Delivers A Message To Finn Balor (Video), WWE Extreme Rules Theme Confirmed

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE RAW

Paul Heyman showed up on RAW tonight, interrupting Finn Balor’s promo and he said he was ‘scouting victims’ for his client Brock Lesnar. Heyman went down the list of competitors in the Fatal 5 Way, calling each of them a victim, then drew his attention to Balor. He said Balor is now victim, but he is the most talented performer in WWE today. Heyman said he knew Balor didn’t look at Lesnar as ‘Brock Lesnar’, but as another opponent instead, and Heyman wished him good luck. Heyman said he looks forward to seeing Balor face Lesnar, then Balor told him to deliver a message to Brock, saying he would will the Fatal 5 Way match and beat him for the Universal Championship as well.

Balor then went on to defeat Karl Anderson on WWE RAW tonight.

WWE RAW Results For 5/22

WWE Extreme Rules

The theme song for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules is “Hellfire” by Barns Courtney.

Finn BalorPaul HeymanWWEWWE Extreme RulesWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"