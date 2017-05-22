Goldust Says The ‘Golden Age’ Is Back (Video), New Announcer Debuts On WWE Main Event, House Of Hardcore Announces Return To Philly

Bill Pritchard
(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Goldust

The following is a new promo from Goldust, where he declares he is back in the director’s chair and he will decide how his next film ends, because the ‘Golden Age’ is back:

WWE RAW Results For 5/22

WWE Main Event

WWE posted the following photo, confirming Vic Joseph will make his commentary debut on this week’s new episode of WWE Main Event.

Joseph is former House of Hardcore play by play announcer and CBS Sports’ Vic Travagliante, who signed with WWE in January.

Tonight @vicjosephwwe makes his commentary debut on #WWE #MainEvent!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

House of Hardcore

On a related note, House of Hardcore announced they will return to Philadelphia on August 12th. Tickets and VIP package info is now available on the HOH website.

