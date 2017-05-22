The Hardys Pick Stipulation For Title Defense At WWE Extreme Rules, Enzo Amore Mysteriously Attacked Backstage At RAW (Video)

WWE Extreme Rules

The Hardys announced they will face Cesaro and Sheamus in a steel cage match for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Hardys won the right to pick the stipulation after Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus on tonight’s episode of RAW. The Hardys announced the stipulation immediately after the match, with Matt saying they will lock them up, and tear them down at Extreme Rules.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th.

WWE RAW Results For 5/22

WWE RAW

The following video features Big Cass finding Enzo Amore knocked out on the ground backstage at RAW. Cass then tells Kurt Angle that he had better find out who is responsible for the attack before he does: