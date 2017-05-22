Two Big Main Events Announced for WWE Raw Next Week

At the conclusion of WWE Raw tonight, General Manager Kurt Angle announced two big main events for next week’s Raw, which will be the final Raw before WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, June 4th.

The first main event will be a Triple Threat match featuring Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt vs Samoa Joe.

The second main event will be Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns.

Raw next week also takes place on Memorial Day, so WWE will likely be looking to stack the deck for what will likely be a lower viewership edition of the show.

