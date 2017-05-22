Titus O’Neil on Apollo Crews Letting Down the Titus Brand (Video), WWE Star Possibly Missing Smackdown, WWE Mexico Dates Announced

WWE Mexico Dates

WWE Mexico has confirmed the following WWE Smackdown live events will take place this December:

-December 1st: Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City

-December 2nd: Coliseo Yutican in Merida

-December 3rd: Arena Monterrey in Monterrey

WWE Star Possibly Missing Smackdown

WWE Star Charlotte will be appearing, alongside Ric Flair and Kurt Angle, at the International Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week. The expo runs May 23rd through May 25th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, so it’s possible Charlotte could miss Smackdown Live tomorrow night.

Titus O’Neil on Apollo Crews Letting Down the Titus Brand

Following his loss to Kalisto on WWE Raw tonight, Titus O’Neil claims Apollo Crews let down the Titus Brand: