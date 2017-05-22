Reby Sky and Dutch Mantell Respond to Ed Nordholm’s Comments Regarding the “Broken” Gimmick, Sky Says Impact is Dodging Lawyers

As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm appeared on Live Audio Wrestling this week, and addressed the current issues with The Hardys, and the ownership of the “Broken” gimmick. On who he feels owns the “Broken” gimmick, Nordholm had the following to say:

“I think it’s unquestionable that the ownership of the characters in the storyline resides in Impact Wrestling. I don’t think even the Hardys would dispute that. They’ve all signed contracts. Their contracts are standard contracts. Not only in the wrestling industry, but in the entertainment industry, generally, the producer of the show owns the content and it doesn’t really matter who in the creative team came up with the idea of what the character should be.”

Reby Sky, wife of Matt Hardy, responded to Nordholm’s comments with the following Tweet:

Impact Wrestling official Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, reacted with the following Tweet, to which Sky responded:

