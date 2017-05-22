Reby Sky and Dutch Mantell Respond to Ed Nordholm’s Comments Regarding the “Broken” Gimmick, Sky Says Impact is Dodging Lawyers

As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm appeared on Live Audio Wrestling this week, and addressed the current issues with The Hardys, and the ownership of the “Broken” gimmick. On who he feels owns the “Broken” gimmick, Nordholm had the following to say:
Reby Sky, wife of Matt Hardy, responded to Nordholm’s comments with the following Tweet:
Impact Wrestling official Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, reacted with the following Tweet, to which Sky responded:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?