What Happened Last Night After RAW?, Sheamus Reacts To Hardy’s Extreme Rules Challenge, WWE Applies For New Copyright

What Happened Last Night After RAW?

Last night’s dark segment featured Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe pushing each other around the ring before setting their sights on Seth Rollins. They began their attack on Rollins but were quickly cut off by Roman Reigns who ran in to make the save. Reigns dished out Superman Punches to Joe and Wyatt before finally hitting Wyatt with a big spear. Rollins then came to his feet and stood tall alongside Reigns to close out the night.

Related: What Did Seth Rollins Tell The Live Crowd After RAW?

Sheamus Reacts To Hardy’s Extreme Rules Challenge

Last night on RAW Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus in a match to determine what the stipulation will be at Extreme Rules between their respective teams. Hardy won the bout and chose a Steel Cage Match for Extreme Rules.

Sheamus has since posted the following to Twitter reacting to the choice:

Gonna rewrite the rules of extreme. Hardys locked in a #SteelCage with 2 wild hungry animals? Good luck.#ExtremeRules — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 23, 2017

WWE Applies For New Copyright

According to PWInsider.com WWE applied for the copyright to “Immune To Fear” on May 5th.