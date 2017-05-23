Goldust Says He’s ‘In The Director’s Chair Now’, Where In The World Will William Regal Be Scouting Next?, Bray Wyatt Celebrates Birthday

Goldust Says He’s ‘In The Director’s Chair Now’

Last night’s RAW saw Goldust re-debut his former, darker, Hollywood driven persona in a vignette.

Following the airing of the vignette Goldust posted the following to Twitter:

I’m in the director’s chair now.

I’m the star of this movie. #TheGoldenAge — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) May 23, 2017

Where In The World Will William Regal Be Scouting Next?

PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal will be in Japan scouting new talent for WWE through early June.

Related: William Regal Comments On Development Of NXT’s Aleister Black & Otis Dozovic

Bray Wyatt Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Yesterday was the 30th birthday of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Happy belated!