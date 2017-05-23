Goldust Says He’s ‘In The Director’s Chair Now’, Where In The World Will William Regal Be Scouting Next?, Bray Wyatt Celebrates Birthday

Nick Hausman
(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Goldust Says He’s ‘In The Director’s Chair Now’

Last night’s RAW saw Goldust re-debut his former, darker, Hollywood driven persona in a vignette.

Following the airing of the vignette Goldust posted the following to Twitter:

Where In The World Will William Regal Be Scouting Next?

PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal will be in Japan scouting new talent for WWE through early June.

Bray Wyatt Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Yesterday was the 30th birthday of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Happy belated!

