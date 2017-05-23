Smackdown Preview: Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi Celebration, Shane McMahon Money In The Bank Announcement, Backlash Fallout, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi Celebration:

Jinder Mahal stunned the WWE Universe on Sunday when he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion at WWE Backlash. Now that he’s achieved his goal, there’s only one thing left for “The Modern-Day Maharaja” to do: celebrate. WWE.com has learned that Mahal is planning to throw a massive Punjabi Celebration on SmackDown LIVE. Exactly what that entails remains to be seen, but you can be sure that Mahal will spare no expense in celebrating his historic achievement.

On Shane McMahon’s Money In The Bank announcement: