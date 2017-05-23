Emma Says She’s, ‘Down But Not Out!’, ROH Returning To IL Next Month, WZ Daily Hashtag Game Of The Week

Emma Says She’s, ‘Down But Not Out!’ Currently injured WWE Superstar Emma posted the following to Twitter making light of her current situation and teasing her return ambitions: Ahem… I’ve never been a champion, but I kinda like how this looks! Down, but not out! Nothing to lose… Everything to gain! #RAW#WWEpic.twitter.com/gcXSTSci2t — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 23, 2017 ROH Returning To Illinois Next Month Below is the line-up for Ring of Honor’s return to Collinsville, IL on June 4th with theirGateway to the Gold event: ROH champion Chris Daniels defending against the winner of a Gauntlet

Bobby Fish vs. Jay Lethal

Jay Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor

Travis Gordon vs. Frankie Kazarian

Bully Ray & Mark Briscoe vs. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser

The Rebellion’s Caprice Coleman & Rhett Titus vs. Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) For tickets and more information visit: www.ROHWrestling.com. WZ Daily Hashtag Game Of The Week Each Monday going forward we will announce our WZ Daily Hashtag Game Of The Week with submissions due by Friday. On yesterday’s episode I announced that this week’s hashtag game is: #CenaWeddingPresent. Give us your best idea on Twitter of what to give the man who has everything on his wedding day and we’ll announce our favorite submission on WZ Daily this Friday! Friday’s episode will also feature WrestleZone Executive Editor Nick Paglino. Today’s episode of WZ Daily will be going out around 1 pm EST today and will feature Second City’s EJ Cameron. It will be available on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!