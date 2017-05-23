Ric Flair & Formula One Racer Play Trivia Game

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on Good Morning Football earlier this morning. During his appearance he played a game of trivia with Formula One racer Conor Daly where they asked each other questions about their respective sports.

You can watch Flair’s appearance in the embedded tweet above. He has also shared the following photos from his appearance:

On Good Morning Football getting Ready for the Indy 500! pic.twitter.com/NndM8Ke00G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 23, 2017

