The Rock Draws Big Viewership Number as “SNL” Season Finale Host, NEW Tournament and Rockstar Pro Wrestling Airing Tonight (Video)

The Rock Draws Big Viewership Number as “SNL” Season Finale Host
This past Saturday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live”, and the episode was the fourth most watched episode of this season. The show was also the most watched season finale in 6 years, and took in 8.3 million viewers. This past season of the show was the most watched in the past 23 years.
NEW Tournament and Rockstar Pro Wrestling Airing Tonight
Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App is airing New European Wrestling (NEW): Cold Open, Day 2, and below is an event preview. You can download The FIGHT App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.
Then at 9pm, The FITE App is airing a new edition of Rockstar Pro Wrestling: AMPED, featuring Sami Callihan and more.
