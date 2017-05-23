The Rock Draws Big Viewership Number as “SNL” Season Finale Host, NEW Tournament and Rockstar Pro Wrestling Airing Tonight (Video)

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This past Saturday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live”, and the episode was the fourth most watched episode of this season. The show was also the most watched season finale in 6 years, and took in 8.3 million viewers. This past season of the show was the most watched in the past 23 years.

NEW Tournament and Rockstar Pro Wrestling Airing Tonight

Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App is airing New European Wrestling (NEW): Cold Open, Day 2, and below is an event preview. You can download The FIGHT App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.

NEW Cold Open (Day 1 & Day 2)
A huge 12-team-tournament will crown the first-ever NEW Tag Team Champions, as “”Cold Open”” starts the new year with a bang. Who will win the first tag team titles in NEW history? In the main event of day 1, Juvenile X and Mr. Exotic Erotic step into the steel cage for the NEW World Heavyweight Championship. For Juvenile X, it’s do or die. If he fails to win the title, he will never ever set foot into the NEW arena. A bloody battle for supremacy get’s on its way, even before the cage door is locked.

Day 2:
TAG TEAM TOURNAMENT – SEMI FINALS
(3 matches)

NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP – 3WAY
Winners Semifinal #1 vs. Winners Semifinal #2 vs. Winners Semifinal #3
SINGLES MATCH
Sasa Keel vs. Red Scorpion
SINGLES MATCH
T-K-O vs. Maveric Cross
SINGLES MATCH
Jack Wilder vs. Janni Jarruk
SINGLES MATCH
Juvenile X vs. Tom La Ruffa
8 MEN TAG TEAM MATCH
Team Turbulence, Nico Narciso & Leon vs. Los Luchadores, Balian Bull & El Rappo

Then at 9pm, The FITE App is airing a new edition of Rockstar Pro Wrestling: AMPED, featuring Sami Callihan and more.

