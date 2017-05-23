WWE Ypsilanti Live Event Results (5/22): Sami Zayn and Randy Orton Team Up, Nakamura vs Ziggler, AJ Styles, The Usos and More

WWE Ypsilanti Live Event Results

5/22/17

Ypsilanti, MI

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com I went to my 1st WWE Live Event tonight at the EMU Convention Center: It was the 1st time in 15 years that I’ve been to that place because me & my dad used to watch EMU Basketball back in the day but stopped going due to my work schedule! Here were the Matches & Results & thoughts on the matches: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler: They had a decent match & Dolph was wrestling with his Shirt on. Not sure why thought. Nakamura wins with his Bone-Ya! Refuse to use his WWE name. Breezeango vs. The Ascension- Tyler was wearing his Fashion Police gear & not his Grandma outfit from Backlash! Babyfaces WIN with Fandango with a rollup on Viktor! Aiden English vs Tye Dillinger- Lots of “YOU’RE A CHICKEN” CHANTS on AIDEN! Tye was in it on the fun! Tye wins with his finisher. There were some 10 chants! Aiden gets upset & wants another match against someone & that leads to…. Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English – Mojo wins in 15 seconds with his running Elbow to the Corner. Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan – OK match. Harper wins with his Discus Clothesline. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. title- Kevin talking trash to the crowd,teasing AJ Styles could not compete but he does anyway. They had a fun match. AJ wins by DQ when Kevin smacks him with a chair is front of the referee. Kevin talks more trash, but AJ hits his finisher & then leaves him laying. They had a 20 minute Intermission The six person mixed Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Natalya, Carmella & James Ellsworth. No Tamina. Fun match with a lot of trash talking from the heels. James did a little but not much. The babyfaces win with Namoi pinning Carmella with her Rear View. Charlotte was pure babyface here but she’s so much better as a heel in my opinion. Usos vs American Alpha for the Tag Titles – Not a great match compared to some of the other matches they had in the past. Usos win with a Rollup on Chad Gable. Main Event was a Tag Match featuring it was Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton & Sami Zayn Mahal cut a promo & everybody booed him, including me. A couple of people in front of me and in the back were giving Orton a hard time with the Dive comments that he made earlier this week including one of them saying that Orton is SCARED OF WILL OSPREAY!! That was pretty funny. Corbin was talking trash to the crowd during the match. Jinder got 3MB chants, which also made me laugh. The babyfaces win when Orton pinned Corbin with an RKO. Jinder’s Henchman got involved in the match but they were taken care of.