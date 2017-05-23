As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this past Saturday night, and it marked the fifth time The Great One has hosted the show. Rock joins an elite club known as “The Five Timers Club”, as he has hosted the show 5 times, along with the likes of actors Alec Baldwin, John Goodman, Christopher Walken, Drew Barrymore, Steve Martin, Danny DeVito, Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, and Melissa McCarthy.

We noted before that the season finale hosted by Rock took in a big viewership number, with 8.3 million viewers tuning in to watch, making the show the most watched “SNL” season finale in 6 years.

Below is a photo gallery of images featuring The Rock’s appearance on the show: