Matt Hardy Says Senor Benjamin Was Not Paid as Promised by Impact Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famers Coach at Performance Center (Photos)

Matt Hardy Says Senor Benjamin Was Not Paid as Promised by Impact Wrestling As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke with Live Audio Wrestling this week, and claimed it was “unquestionable” that Impact Wrestling owns The Hardys’ “Broken” gimmick. This prompted Reby Sky, Matt Hardy’s wife, to react on Twitter claiming she had contact lawyers regarding the situation and that Impact Wrestling was “running” from the lawyers. You can catch up on the entire story at this link. Matt Hardy has posted his latest Tweet on the situation, noting Senor Benjamin, Reby Sky’s father, was not paid as promised by Impact Wrestling: Was in the TNA’s top story & NEVER PAID A PENNY, even tho promised. He NEVAH signed a release to use/air his footage-That isn’t legal. #DTOhttps://t.co/d9CfdSD1ib — Matt Hardy #DTO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2017 WWE Hall of Famers Coaching at Performance Center As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze and Ricky Morton are currently guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center: @Madusa_rocks being at the performance center this week is the best. What a badass — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 22, 2017 Blondie! you did awesome 2day. I’m very proud of you. What are we going to do? Stance, tuck and kick! #yougotthis #futurebadasskicker ! https://t.co/ZRJVGFv3SU — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) May 22, 2017 My first day at the WWE Performance Center. What a wonderful time I had; only more to come! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/zX3Sv2mOpt — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 23, 2017