Matt Hardy Says Senor Benjamin Was Not Paid as Promised by Impact Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famers Coach at Performance Center (Photos)

Matt Hardy Says Senor Benjamin Was Not Paid as Promised by Impact Wrestling
As noted, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke with Live Audio Wrestling this week, and claimed it was “unquestionable” that Impact Wrestling owns The Hardys’ “Broken” gimmick.
This prompted Reby Sky, Matt Hardy’s wife, to react on Twitter claiming she had contact lawyers regarding the situation and that Impact Wrestling was “running” from the lawyers. You can catch up on the entire story at this link.
Matt Hardy has posted his latest Tweet on the situation, noting Senor Benjamin, Reby Sky’s father, was not paid as promised by Impact Wrestling:
