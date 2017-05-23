News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE Raw Social Media Score, John Cena Shows Off His Ferrari (Video)

News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will be headlined by a Street Fight between Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa. Be sure to join us at 10pm EST for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE 205 Live.

This Week’s WWE Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 74,000 interactions with 17,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 84,000 Twitter interactions with 17,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 165,000 Facebook interactions with 116,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 183,000 interactions with 128,000 unique authors on Facebook.

John Cena Shows Off His Ferrari

Below is John Cena’s latest “Auto Geek” video, featuring the WWE star showing off his 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider: