Thank you Chicago and Detroit! You gave EVOLVE a new home last weekend! Your support made our debut events in the Midwest a huge success! The WWN Alerts is back with lots of major breaking news. Let’s get to it….

May 23rd: PROGRESS announced yesterday that they are coming to New York City for the first time on August 12th. This will be a double header with EVOLVE! It will be EVOLVE at 4pm and PROGRESS at 8pm. The events will be at the Elmcor Center in Queens, NY. Tickets will go on sale later this week at TicketFly.com. PROGRESS has already confirmed PROGRESS World Champion and new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne as well as PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. We’ll have much more news in the upcoming days. Put the date on your calendar. This is going to be a destination event this summer!

May 23rd: Thanks to the support of all the fans in Detroit and Chicago, EVOLVE will return to Livonia, MI on September 22nd and Summit, IL on September 23rd. This completes the EVOLVE schedule through September. It is:

-EVOLVE 86 on June 24th in Melrose, MA

-EVOLVE 87 on June 25th in Queens, NY

-EVOLVE 88 on July 8th in Charlotte, NC

-EVOLVE 89 on July 9th in Atlanta, GA

-EVOLVE 90 on August 11th in Joppa, MA

-EVOLVE 91 on August 12th in Queens, NY

-EVOLVE 92 on September 22nd in Detroit, MI

-EVOLVE 93 on September 23rd in Chicago, IL

Tickets for many of these events are now on sale at TicketFly.com. Go to the WWNLive.com Eventssection for more info.

May 23rd: The WWN Family is back this weekend with FIP “Accelerate 2017” this Friday and Style Battle S1:E4 this Sunday. Both events are in Ybor City, FL. Tickets are available now at TicketFly.com. You can get a combo ticket to both events to save money! We have the updated lineups below.

May 23rd: The EVOLVE return to Melrose, MA on June 24th will have an epic main event. After the end of the last EVOLVE card, this match has only intensified. It will be WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title Battle Of Pride Between Champions. There must be a winner. Which title is more important in the WWN Family? You can still get 1st row tickets to this event to witness this match!

May 23rd: Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page has been signed for EVOLVE on June 24th in Massachusetts. We are waiting to hear from Page as to why he attacked Lee with a low blow at EVOLVE last Sunday. Lee will be coming for revenge in Melrose!

May 23rd: It’s official- WWN Champion Matt Riddle will defend the title against Keith Lee at EVOLVE 87 on June 25th in Queens, NY. There’s still a few remaining ringside tickets available. They will sellout so get them before they are gone!

May 23rd: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend the championship on June 25th in Queens. We are finalizing his opponent now and will have an announcement by next week.

May 23rd: Priscilla Kelly & Lindsey Snow vs. Aria Blake & Dynamite DiDi has been signed for FIP this Friday!

May 23rd: Buku Dao, Danny Flamingo, Matt Lancie and J.Spade from WildKat Sports have all been added to FRAY! at Style Battle S1:E4 this Saturday. FRAY! already includes AR Fox and Anthony Henry. More will be added! It starts with two men, another enters every minute, eliminations take place anytime by pinfall or submission, the last man standing is the winner!

May 23rd: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We are finalizing more matches for EVOLVE this summer. We will be back soon with many match announcements. In the meantime, check out the loaded cards for FIP and Style Battle this weekend:

FIP World Heavyweight Title Match

Fred Yehi defends vs. Martin Stone FIP Florida Heritage Title Match

Jon Davis defends vs. Caleb Konley Bounty Match

Anthony Henry with Amber Young vs. Teddy Stigma High-Flyers Challenge

AR Fox vs. Jason Kincaid Four Way Freestyle

Jason Cade vs. Austin Theory vs. James Drake vs. Jon Cruz

WWN vs. WildKat Sports Six Man Tag Team Match

Parrow, Drennen & Odinson vs. Buku Dao, Socorro, & Danny Flamingo

WildKat Sports Showcase Match

Matt Lancie vs J.Spade

Women’s Tag Team Action

Aria Blake & Dynamite DiDi vs. Priscilla Kelly & Lindsey Snow

Plus Ethan Case and others!!!