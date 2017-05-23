WWE Confirms Talent Return on 205 Live Tonight, John Cena Hypes “American Grit” Return, News on NXT TV Tapings This Week

News on NXT TV Tapings This Week

WWE will be holding the post-Takeover Chicago set of NXT TV tapings this Thursday night at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. This week’s edition of NXT TV was taped prior to Takeover Chicago and features Aleister Black in-action and Drew McIntyre vs Wesley Blake. Be sure to join WZ on Thursday night for complete spoiler coverage of the NXT TV tapings.

WWE Confirms Talent Return on 205 Live Tonight

WWE has announced that Cedric Alexander will be making his WWE TV return on 205 Live tonight. As noted, a Street Fight with Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa will headline tonight’s show:

John Cena Hypes “American Grit” Return

John Cena has Tweeted the following, hyping the new season of American Grit: