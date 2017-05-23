The Miz on MTV Tonight, Why Reby Hardy Almost Went After Tyler Breeze, New Steve Austin Video, Roman Reigns Hypes New Shirt

Why Reby Hardy Almost Went After Tyler Breeze Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that she almost went after someone on Twitter who began following her husband Matt Hardy, and when she found out it was Tyler Breeze, she Tweeted the following: Got a phone notification that someone named “@MmmGorgeous” was following my husband back & was bout to pack a bag to go beat some hoe’s ass — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 22, 2017 Roman Reigns Hypes New WWE Shirt Roman Reigns has Tweeted the following, hyping his new WWE shirt which is now available via WWEShop.com: I know it took awhile, but I’m proud to present the coolest tee I think I’ve ever had! Get em while you can! #TheMerchandise #TheGuyTee https://t.co/R1Tgk1GXsg — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 23, 2017 @WWERomanReigns has settled the question! Get his new #ItsMyYard authentic tee at #WWEShop. #WWE #RomanReignshttps://t.co/9LZ4rMbobA pic.twitter.com/4qS8VoKghp — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 22, 2017 The Miz on MTV Tonight WWE star The Miz makes his return to MTV tonight to host “The Challenge: Countdown and Chill” at 8pm EST: Tonight @mtv #ChallengeCountdownAndChill 8pm est hosted by yours truly where I countdown the 15 crazy AF moments ever seen on a challenge. pic.twitter.com/XA8IDSVAH5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 23, 2017 New Steve Austin Video As seen in the video below, Mark Bell and Co wrap up the LA Powercast trip with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mike Ryan and Frank McGrath: