More on William Regal in Japan This Week

As noted, NXT GM William Regal missed Takeover Chicago over the weekend as he was scouting talent in Japan. While in the country, Regal attended events held by All Japan, New Japan and Zero 1. Regal also met with Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai to assist them as they prepare to head to the United States and begin their stints in WWE.

Slow Motion Video of Finn Balor vs Karl Anderson on Raw

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Finn Balor vs Karl Anderson Raw last night:

Nikki Bella at Runway to Hope

As seen in the video below, Nikki Bella participated in the 2017 Runway To Hope Spring Fashion Soiree in Orlando on Saturday along with Maria Menounos, Don Lemon, Joey Fatone and Howie Dorough: