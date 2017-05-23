WWE Stars React to Mae Young Classic, This Week’s WWE Raw Top 10 Video, WWE Hypes Neville – TJP – Austin Aries Angle for 205 Live Tonight

As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature the return of Cedric Alexander, and a Street Fight with Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa. WWE has also issued the following for tonight:

Will Neville attack TJP to intimidate Austin Aries?

On WWE’s Facebook page yesterday, a stipulation was added to Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship defense against Austin Aries: The two Superstars will now meet in a Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Last week on WWE 205 Live, Aries vanquished The King of the Cruiserweights’ ally, TJP, in singles competition. Following the contest, Neville attacked the injured knee of his nemesis in an attempt to permanently sideline him. With Neville’s assault thwarted by Gentleman Jack Gallagher, A-Double remains the greatest threat to Neville’s reign.

Last night on Raw, the WWE Cruiserweight Champion accompanied another ally, Tony Nese, to the ring for “The Premier Athlete’s” battle with Aries. With Neville watching at ringside, A-Double defeated Nese with his patented Last Chancery submission. After the match, The King of the Cruiserweights reminded just how ruthless he can be, attacking and locking Nese in his own submission hold, The Rings of Saturn.

TJP has been vying for a title opportunity while at the same time forging a formidable alliance with the Cruiserweight Champion. However, could The Duke of Dab’s willingness to aid Neville backfire, resulting in him suffering a similar fate as Tony Nese? Or will TJP once more try to sideline or weaken Aries on Neville’s behalf before WWE Extreme Rules?