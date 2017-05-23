This Week’s WWE Raw Once Again Hits a New Viewership Low For 2017

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in the main event, averaged 2.615 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.751 million viewership average, and is a new low for Raw in 2017. This week is also the fourth consecutive week that Raw has averaged less than 3 million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s show:

-The first hour drew 2.661 million viewers

-The second hour drew 2.759 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.425 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoffs, Shepard Smith, Tucker Carlson and Hannity.