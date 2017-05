PROGRESS Wrestling announced their bracket for the Super Strong Style 16 tournament that takes place next week (May 27, 28, 29) at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. First Round Matchups

Side A Jack Sexsmith

vs Zack Gibson Zack Sabre Jr

vs David Starr Jimmy Havoc

vs Travis Banks Mark Andrews

vs Flamita Side B Tyler Bate v

vs Pastor William Eaver Mark Haskins

vs Flash Morgan Webster Matt Riddle

vs Trent Seven Jeff Cobb

vs Nathan Cruz

Full tournament bracket for this year's Super Strong Style 16. Yikes. #ThisIsProgress pic.twitter.com/TiEW8vXAaB — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 23, 2017