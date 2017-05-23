Enzo Amore’s Attackers Already Revealed On Air? (Possible Spoiler), New Sasha Banks Slam Crate Exclusive Shirt (Photo)

Cuppa Attackers? Last night’s “who attacked Enzo” mystery on WWE RAW has had fans guessing as to who might be the culprit, but WWE might have given us a hint as to who it might be on last night’s episode of RAW. During Sasha Banks’ backstage interview with Charly Caruso last night, the camera showed The Revival walking into the shot as they walked down the hall and through a doorway. The Revival is currently off of television while Dash Wilder recovers from a fractured jaw; he was originally ruled out on April 17th, with WWE.com estimating Wilder would be ready to return in “about eight weeks”. It’s always possible this was a coincidence, but WWE could be planting the seeds for their on air return, which would be sometime in June if the original estimated return time holds up. Check out the video below starting at the 19 second mark for the cameo: WWE Slam Crate On a related note, Sasha Banks will be the Superstar featured t-shirt in the next installment of the WWE Slam Crate; Banks’ shirt was revealed on WWE RAW last night in the promo that saw The Revival in the background. Banks’ shirt (seen below) is exclusive to the WWE Slam Crate and will be included in the ‘Stables’ edition of WWE Slam Crate that is available for purchase until June 15th and will ship between July 1-10. The next crate will also include an exclusive Triple H WWE Slam Stars figure. This figure is the second of four in the line; check out the video below to see the Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Slam Stars figure and everything else included in the ‘Masters of the Ring’ Slam Crate.