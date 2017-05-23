Possible Match For WWE Smackdown, Cedric Alexander Comments On In-Ring Return, Cody Rhodes Shares Funny Mistaken Identity Story

WWE Smackdown Live

PWInsider.com is reporting tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live is scheduled to feature AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura versus Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

205 Live

Cedric Alexander posted the following comments in response to his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live:

Dashing… Evan?

Cody Rhodes and “All Ego” Ethan Page had a funny exchange on Twitter earlier today, where both shared instances of people mistaking them for other wrestlers:

This dude installing my AC unit thinks I’m in WWE I 100% agreed with him. Let him snap a pic. Least I know the install will be good! pic.twitter.com/dfMdcNvV7U — All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 23, 2017