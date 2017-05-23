Pete Dunne Talks Backstage Reception To UK Title Win, Direction Of The UK Division, Reveals Two WWE Dream Matches

New WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne spoke with ESPN.com‘s Sean Coyle after his title win on the WWE UK Championship special; you can read a few highlights below: Pete Dunne comments on the backstage reception for his match against Tyler Bate: “It was quite overwhelming to be honest. I didn’t expect it from the get-go, really. I’d be confident that any venue in the U.K., that there would be a fair amount of people that know who myself and Tyler are. It’s another thing to walk out in Chicago and get a great reception. And then to walk back to an even more overwhelming reception from the people in the back, the people that have been around the business for so long and all the great ones behind it all. It’s unbelievable.” Related: Triple H Praises Dunne vs Bate at Takeover, Asks If Anyone Can Stop Asuka (Video), Update on Ric Flair – ESPN, Luke Gallows’ Promotion Closes Dunne comments on the direction of WWE’s UK division, British wrestling’s rise: “I’m just really proud of where we’re taking this U.K. division. Right now, we’re still unsure of what it’s going to become, but every time we put on a performance, we set out to kill it.” “I’m really honored to be pushing this U.K. brand. And now arguably being the face of it, it’s a massive honor to me, because I saw British wrestling in the absolute pits at one point. Thirty or 40 people was a great draw. And now thanks to the exposure that the WWE has given us, and now in every house in the U.K., all the talents that come through, they all finally have something to work towards. And if I could be that benchmark for the talents to work towards, that’s incredibly exciting to me, and it feels like a massive goal finally reached.” Dunne says he’d love to work with Brock Lesnar and William Regal: “I’d love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. It’s the realism, the way he carries himself. It’s 100 percent believable because he’s real. That’s someone who I’d love to get in the ring with someday. I don’t think there’s a possibility of it ever happening, but I’d also love to wrestle William Regal one day.”