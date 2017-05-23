Braun Strowman Injury Update, Seth Rollins Appearance, TJP & Brian Kendrick Make Their Pick Of The Week (Video)

Braun Strowman
PWInsider.com is reporting Braun Strowman is expected to return “much faster” than the reported time of 6 months he was given after surgery.
Dave Meltzer previously noted the six month return time estimate was a worked number, and Strowman will likely return somewhere as soon as mid-July to build towards a Summerslam title match against Brock Lesnar.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins will be appearing at tomorrow night’s Quad Cities River Bandits baseball game for “Black and Brave Night” in honor of his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. The Bandits’ website posted the following:
Pick of the Week
The following video features TJP and Brian Kendrick making their WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is their match against Rich Swann and Dan Moloney on the recent WWE UK Championship special.
