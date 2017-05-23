Braun Strowman Injury Update, Seth Rollins Appearance, TJP & Brian Kendrick Make Their Pick Of The Week (Video)

Braun Strowman

PWInsider.com is reporting Braun Strowman is expected to return “much faster” than the reported time of 6 months he was given after surgery.

Dave Meltzer previously noted the six month return time estimate was a worked number, and Strowman will likely return somewhere as soon as mid-July to build towards a Summerslam title match against Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins will be appearing at tomorrow night’s Quad Cities River Bandits baseball game for “Black and Brave Night” in honor of his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. The Bandits’ website posted the following:

A limited number of lucky fans will be winners of our Mega Mini Fridge Giveaway on this Winning Wednesday! Black and Brave Wrestling Academy will be featured throughout the night with an appearance by Colby Lopez who performs as WWE(R) Superstar Seth Rollins(TM) with pregame wrestling matches in the Party Plaza brought to you by SCWPRO! We will also be honoring our young athletes with a pregame parade for Youth Sports Night!

Pick of the Week

The following video features TJP and Brian Kendrick making their WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is their match against Rich Swann and Dan Moloney on the recent WWE UK Championship special.