Shane McMahon Confirms WWE Title Match, MITB Ladder Match Participants For WWE Money In The Bank PPV

Shane McMahon kicked off tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live with two big announcements for the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in St. Louis on June 18th.

Shane started tonight’s show and confirmed Randy Orton will invoke his rematch clause, and will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE Money In The Bank.

Shane next put over the Money In The Bank ladder match, calling it one of his favorite matches in WWE, and confirmed the following participants for the match:

AJ Styles

Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens came out before Nakamura’s entrance and made it look like he was in the match, but Shane quickly called him out and said he wasn’t in. Owens says some guys deserve to be in the match, but he beat AJ at WWE Backlash, so Shane must be playing favorites. Owens thinks Shane is upset because he beat AJ when Shane couldn’t at Wrestlemania, then Shane said he made a good case and officially added him to the match.