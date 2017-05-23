Impact Wrestling Releases Communication Log w/ Matt Hardy During Current Dispute, Reby Hardy Responds & Says Report Is Inaccurate

Impact Wrestling’s Ed Nordholm reportedly sent the following detailed account of interactions with Matt Hardy during their recent issues over the ‘Broken Brilliance’ creative ownership. PWInsider.com reported they confirmed with other Impact officials that the email is legitimate.
The email included an alledged excerpt from Hardy’s contract (seen here) that states any intelluctual property created while working for Impact would become their property under a “work for hire” rule, and would retain ownership after the contractual relationship between the two parties expired. Additionally, a redacted email between Nordholm and someone in WWE was included (seen here) and it discussed online rumors of WWE looking to get involved in the situation between Anthem and the Hardys, with the WWE side alleging there was no interest in getting involved.
Reby Hardy has since responded to the report, saying it was an inaccurate account. Reby posted the following on her Twitter account:
