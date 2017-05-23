WWE Smackdown Debuts Picture In Picture Ads, Jinder Gets His Side Plates, Breezango Is Back On The Case (Videos)

Breezango

The above video features Breezango attempting to call it quits, citing their loss at WWE Backlash, but Shane McMahon encourages them to fight on and books them in singles matches against The Usos tonight.

WWE Smackdown Live

Tom Phillips confirmed tonight that WWE Smackdown Live would feature picture in picture commercial breaks.

The format for breaks was reported last week; the picture-in-picture format started tonight during the women’s tag team match featuring Carmella and Natalya against Becky Lynch and Charlotte. WWE tested the format a few times after the brand split took place last summer.

Jinder Mahal

The following video features Jinder Mahal getting his custom title plates added to the WWE Championship: