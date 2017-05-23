Jinder Mahal’s Championship Celebration, Rowan Lurks Backstage At Smackdown (Videos), Ten Man Tag In Tonight’s SD! Dark Match

Jinder Mahal
The following videos feature highlights from new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s Championship Celebration on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
As noted earlier tonight, Mahal will make his first title defense against Randy Orton at WWE Money In The Bank next month.
WWE Smackdown Live
The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings saw American Alpha, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley and Luke Harper defeat The Ascension, The Colons and Aiden English.
Erick Rowan
WWE posted the following video of Erick Rowan lurking backstage at WWE Smackdown Live:
