Fatal 5 Way Match For Women’s Title Match On WWE Smackdown Live Next Week, Nakamura Makes SD! In-Ring Debut, New Lana Promo (Video)

Shane McMahon announced Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Charlotte will compete next week on WWE Smackdown Live in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match to determine who will challenge Naomi at WWE Money In The Bank.

Natalya initially went to Shane McMahon and demanded a title shot after getting the win at WWE Backlash, then the rest of the women’s division entered the office and made their case for a title match. Shane stopped them and offered a solution, and made the match for next week.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE Smackdown Live televised in-ring debut tonight, teaming with AJ Styles to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens. Nakamura picked up the win for his team, hitting Owens with Kinshasa before making the cover.

The following is the latest promo for Lana’s debut on WWE Smackdown Live: