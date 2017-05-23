Fatal 5 Way Match To Determine Women’s Title Match At WWE Money In The Bank, New Lana Promo (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Shane McMahon announced Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Charlotte will compete next week in a Fatal 5 Way elimination match to determine who will challenge Naomi at WWE Money In The Bank.

Natalya initially went to Shane McMahon and demanded a title shot after getting the win at WWE Backlash, then the rest of the women’s division entered the office and made their case for a title match. Shane stopped them and offered a solution, and made the match for next week.

Lana

The following is the latest promo for Lana’s debut on WWE Smackdown Live: