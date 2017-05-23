WWE 205 Live Results

May 23, 2017

The show opens with a video package showcasing the rivalry between The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa. The two will face off in tonight's main event in a match with no disqualifications. There will also be a preview for the Submission Match between Austin Aries and Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Extreme Rules. Plus, Cedrick Alexander is back! RICH SWANN vs. ARIYA DAIVARI Daivari gets in Swann's face yelling about him ruining his expensive suit last week with that exploding box backstage. Swann hits him with a dropkick and does a standing 360 to avoid a monkey flip. They fight to the floor and Daivari throws Swann hard into the ring apron, then rolls him back into the ring to slow down the pace of the match. He works over the left arm with kicks and submissions. Swann attempts to fight back but quickly got caught with an armbreaker. Daivari locks in a Cobra Clutch and wrenches the hold tightly, whipping his opponent around the ring. Swann fought out of it, but again got caught with a jumping neckbreaker, right back into the Cobra Clutch. Finally he managed to break the hold and create some space, hitting stiff kicks and dropkicks. Swann connected with the Phoenix Splash to put away Daivari. Winner: Rich Swann – As Swann was celebrating his victory, Noam Darr came out of nowhere and pushed him off the top rope, sending him crashing to the floor below. Darr and Alicia Fox stood in the ring mocking him… no Cedric Alexander, as officials are out to check on Swann, who is clutching his knee.