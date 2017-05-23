Promo For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Funniest Impact Star On ‘The Question Mark’ (Videos), Did You Enjoy This Week’s SD Live?

WWE RAW

The following is a promo for next week’s episode of WWE RAW, highlighted by two main event matches featuring Finn Balor versus Samoa Joe versus Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins facing off with Roman Reigns.







Pop Or Tap?

This week’s show featured Shane McMahon making two big Money In The Bank announcements, an impromptu tag team title match, AJ Styles teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Did you enjoy this week’s episode of @SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) May 24, 2017

The Question Mark

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive series ‘The Question Mark’. This week’s show features members of the Impact roster weighing in on who the funniest person is: